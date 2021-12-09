Letter to the editor: Representing the people or seatmates?

(The following letter was sent to Councilmember Will Chen, with a request to republish it here)

Councilmember Will Chen:

I was one of the citizens who was on the council president/mayor’s priorly prepared list of who was not allowed to speak at the third budget hearing on Nov. 16. I was silenced by my government, despite the fact that I had spent time preparing comments and had my hand raised the entire time of the hearing. Beth Fleming had spoken in the prior budget hearing, had stated so at the beginning of her statement, also had her name on the mayor’s list of who to not allow to speak, and yet was allowed to speak. The mayor and CP Susan Paine had obviously preplanned to change the rules, without notice to the citizens, and executed that plan with their usual bloc of voters, then personally picked who did or did not get to speak in respect to that ruling. We know this because through a records request we saw the list of names given to the mayor a few hours prior to the Nov. 16 meeting.

As an elected representative of the people, your job on council is to represent us, the citizens of Edmonds. I am a citizen of Edmonds. Last night when you chose to be “friends” with your fellow councilmembers, rather than represent the people’s concerns over such important matters, I was extremely disappointed.

It isn’t often sanctions are raised against fellow councilmembers. When they are it usually has merit and is brought about by the outrageous actions of a member (i.e. Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas drinking during council meeting or flashing a loser sign at a citizen during council comments). The actions of Council President Susan Paine were in question here and rather than address the actions, you decided to put your personal priority to be friends with Susan Paine over representing those you were elected to represent: the citizens.

We do not elect our representatives to be good buddies with each other. We saw so much of that in the past two years that the citizens primaried the incumbent out of office, which led to the grossly unethical actions of Susan Paine and her cohorts to rush the budget prior to your swearing in on Nov.23.

Your priority of protecting your seatmate, rather than the ethical process, code of conduct and the citizens, raises an exorbitant number of concerns for the people of Edmonds! Citizens will now see all your actions in the future through the lens of your priority stance stated last night. It is disappointing for those of us who hoped you might be different from the councilmember who you were elected to replace: a champion of the people, a principled person who prioritizes ethics and doing what is best for the people, over popularity and acceptance of fellow seatmates.

While citizens like to have civil discourse on council, we do not expect you all to be friends. It is hard to bring up sanctions on your friends, when they act inappropriately. We expect council members to do their job and nothing more. That job includes holding fellow council members to a high standard. It includes following the code of conduct, laws and city codes. It includes ethical leadership. It includes representing the will of the people. When you stated “together we will” as your campaign slogan I thought that meant you were going to work with/for the people, not with/for fellow council members. Please clarify who the “we” was in that statement.

I sincerely hope your future decisions are not made to empower bad behavior, as we all saw last night.

Carolyn Strong

Edmonds