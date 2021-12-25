Letter to the editor: We should be grateful for the streateries

To the Editor,
The controversy about streateries in Edmonds seems to be an argument between two groups of people.
On one side are those who welcome the streateries because they make it possible to enjoy the many downtown restaurants in Edmonds without sitting indoors with unmasked people during a pandemic. This group can see that the streateries are a key factor in the remarkable survival of so many Edmonds restaurants after almost two years of a pandemic that has decimated restaurants in other places. They also realize that our restaurants, and the customers they bring to our downtown, are perhaps the most important factor in preserving Edmonds as a dynamic place and environment that benefits all retail businesses during an unprecedented crisis.
On the other side is a group of angry people who hate the streateries because they identify them with the mayor and councilmembers who made them possible when COVID-19 first threatened to cripple our downtown. These people are trying to stir up political grievances by repeating bogus arguments about empty streateries, about supposed unfairness to restaurants that don’t need streateries, and about lost parking spaces for seniors and handicapped people who, in fact, are among the most vulnerable members of our community to the ongoing and growing dangers of indoor dining.
I am a senior, and I have taken handicapped friends out to dinner in the streateries. At the worst, I drop them off at the restaurant, park on a side street, and walk a block or two to join them. All of us should be grateful for the vision and leadership of our mayor and some of our councilmembers, for the streateries and for having done so much to preserve Edmonds as an exciting place to live in and visit.
Bob Hinck
Edmonds
I couldn’t agree more!
Outdoor dining made it possible for my 2 daughters (who no longer live at home, work retail and are exposed to covid daily) their 2 bf’s and my bf and I to get together safely for Christmas eve dinner. It was wonderful and I felt so safe! ECC please reconsider the very punitive $4000 fee and remember why you voted yes to them in the first place.
Hey Bob, just out of curiosity, if you were sitting in one of the street shacks and a car hit it going say going 10 to 15 miles an hour while you were sitting in there with your family do you. Think you’d feel safe and grateful? You might think it’s impossible for cars to ever hit anything. You might just be in denial. You might just not have a lot of intelligence. None of the people who like the street shacks ever like to talk about that because that just would end the party real fast. At the end of the day it’s all about the party and not anything to do with safety.