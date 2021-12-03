Reminder: Light a light this holiday season and help support children in Edmonds

In the spirit of giving, the City of Edmonds invites you to light a light this holiday season for someone you love, something you wish for, or in remembrance of a loved one. Each light you light is a donation to the Edmonds Youth Scholarship Fund, which enables children in Edmonds to participate in programs who otherwise may not have the opportunity.

A display of light-shaped signs with names and wishes from donors will be posted on the Frances Anderson Center fence along Main Street.

Lights are $5 each. A star will be placed on the light for those who give each additional $5

The Celebration of Lights will last until Jan. 5. Donations can be made online at www.reczone.org (search for Celebration of Lights) or click to access the form here. Or you can donate over the phone at 425-771-0230.