Man transported to Harborview after being stabbed in leg Thursday night

A man was transported to Harborview Medical Center Thursday night after he was stabbed in the leg near Edmonds’ Chase Lake Elementary School.

Edmonds Acting Assistant Police Chief Josh McClure said the stabbing, which appeared to have occurred at a residence in the area of 217th Street Southwest and 84th Avenue West, was reported at 7:53 p.m. A police K-9 unit was dispatched to search for the suspect, but the search was unsuccessful, McClure said.

More details will be provided when they become available.