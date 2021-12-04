Mayor, councilmember to be sworn in at Dec. 6 Woodway Town Council meeting

Among the items on the agenda for the Monday, Dec. 6 Woodway Town Council meeting: The swearing in of Mayor Mike Quinn and Councilmember John Brock, both of whom were elected to fill positions they had been appointed to earlier this year due to retirements.

The council will also thank retiring Councilmember Tom Whitson for his service.

The Council meeting will be held virtuallyat 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams with the option of calling in via telephone. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 655 258 262#.



You can see the complete agenda here.