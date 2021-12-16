Meadowdale High School student arrested for bringing gun to school 

Lynnwood Police Department detectives early Thursday morning arrested a 15-year-old boy who admitted to bringing a pistol and ammunition to Meadowdale High School.

The student admitted to showing the gun to several other students, one of whom told their parents. The parents notified police, Lynnwood police spokeswoman Joanna Small said.

The pistol and ammunition were recovered from the teen’s room. “It was determined the gun belonged to a relative and that the teen stole it from that relative’s safe several months ago unbeknownst to that relative,” Small said.

The boy was booked into the Denney Juvenile Justice Center in Everett for theft of a firearm domestic violence and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

“The Lynnwood Police Department and the Edmonds School District work collaboratively and aggressively to ensure our schools are safe,” Small said. “The suspects involved in these kinds of cases will be held accountable.”