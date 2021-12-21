Miles Laven: Edmonds-Woodway grad had love of music from young age

Miles Ozmun Laven left us too soon on December 1, 2021 at the age of 26.

Miles was born June 2, 1995 in Edmonds, Washington to Bruce and Emily Laven. From a young age, Miles had a love of music. He began playing drums at age 6 and later went on to learn French horn, piano, and trumpet. A good athlete, Miles played soccer, basketball, and tennis, but loved baseball most. He also enjoyed skiing, camping and playing ping pong with friends and family.

He began his musical career playing with friends at Sherwood Elementary in Edmonds, and went on to perform with the band Avenue B and other jazz groups throughout the Seattle area. Miles attended Edmonds-Woodway High School where he was an active member of the school community, participating in both music and athletic programs, and serving as Student Body President. In 2010 as a high school freshman, Miles received the award for Outstanding Drummer at the Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Festival in New York City where he later attended college at Manhattan School of Music. While in college his musical endeavors took him to venues on both east and west coasts performing a range of musical styles. Miles also loved arranging and composing. His compositions can be heard on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/mileslavenmusic .

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, the Laven family asks that those who wish to honor Miles’ memory donate to the Miles Laven Memorial Jazz Scholarship. This award will be given to a graduating senior from Edmonds-Woodway High School who shares Miles’ passion for jazz and plans to attend a postsecondary institution to study music. For details on how to make a contribution please visit: https://ewhsmusic.com/financial-aid-application/miles-laven-memorial-scholarship/.

Miles is survived by his father Bruce Laven, sister Sarah Laven Jones, and brother-in-law Landon Laven Jones. Details regarding a celebration of life will be forthcoming. His quick wit, charming personality, sense of humor, adventurous spirit, and easygoing nature will be missed.