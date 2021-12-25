Molly Moon’s Ice Cream next location: Edmonds

Seattle-based ice cream purveyor Molly Moon’s has announced the location of its next shop, and it’s in Edmonds.

“We’re super excited to be opening in Edmonds in 2022!” the company said in a recent Instagram post. “We can’t wait to be a part of this adorable city and wonderful community. We’re working on the shop right now, and will give you updates all along the way.”

Molly Moon currently has eight locations, all in King County.

There’s no immediate word on where in Edmonds the new store will be located.