Mountlake Terrace HS student designs winning holiday card for Lynnwood Convention Center

Maya Faulkner, 16, of Mountlake Terrace High School is the winner of the Lynnwood Convention Center’s fifth annual Holiday Card Contest.
Her design will become the front of holiday cards sent to all convention center clients this year.
The contest was open to all middle and high school students enrolled in a public or private school within the Edmonds School District boundaries.
