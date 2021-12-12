Nancy Paquin: Graveside service set for Dec. 16

Nancy Zelma Paquin

Born in Arkansas, Nancy was raised in Roche Harbor and Sedro Woolley. Upon graduation, her first employment — Northern State Hospital — was the first step leading to a career in nursing. Nancy moved to Vancouver, B.C., where she received a diploma in nursing from St. Paul Hospital. With nursing diploma in hand, her first employment was Children’s Orthopedic Hospital, later followed by Ballard Community Hospital. While at Ballard, she met Pat Anderson, beginning a 39-year relationship. Nancy continued her career with positions at Swedish Medical Center, retiring in 2009.

Nancy is survived by her life partner, Pat Anderson, her sister Rosemond Paquin Cline, (Joel Cline), and nephews Erik and Darin.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 1:30 pm, Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline, WA.

Please share memories: www.beckstributecenter.com.