New monthly Winter Market coming to downtown Edmonds in January

A new City of Edmonds-sponsored outdoor Winter Market is coming to Edmonds, and it launches on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Valerie Claypool of 24/7 Events, whom the city hired to coordinate its annual Holiday Market, will be overseeing the Edmonds Winter Market as well. According to Claypool, the market will take place on the last Saturday of each month and in the same location as the Holiday Market — on 5th Avenue North across from the Edmonds Historical Museum.

Hours for the Jan. 29 market will be noon-4:30 p.m. and will include events related to Lunar New Year, which in 2022 falls on Feb. 1. Hours for the remaining markets — on Feb. 26, March 26 and April 30 — will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Claypool said that 17 vendors have registered so far, and she expects many more to turn in their registrations after the new year.

The Winter Market’s January-April season provides a bridge between the Holiday Market, which runs in November and December, and the Edmonds Historical Museum-sponsored spring and summer market, which occur from May-October. The city also hosted an Uptown Market in Edmonds’ Highway 99 neighborhood during three evenings last summer.