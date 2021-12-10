Night work along I-5 and SR 104 Interchange through December

A reminder that through the month of December, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at night along the I-5 and the SR 104 Interchange to complete concrete pours for the elevated guideway for the future Lynnwood Link Extension.

Both the off-ramp to Eastbound SR 104 and the on-ramp to Eastbound SR 104 will be closed overnight from 10 p.m.-7 a.m. Monday through Thursday through the month of December (see map for detours). The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete this work. This work is weather-dependent and may need to be rescheduled.