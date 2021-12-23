No one injured in train-vs.-car collision on tracks north of Main Street early Thursday

A freight train headed northbound along the Edmonds waterfront early Thursday morning struck a car that had been abandoned on the railroad tracks about a quarter mile north of Main Street, Edmonds police said.

Acting Assistant Chief Josh McClure said police were dispatched to the incident around 2 a.m. “The car was not occupied at the time of the collision and we couldn’t find the driver,” McClure said. Because the vehicle was located on the eastside train line and the train was traveling on the westside line, damage to the car “was not severe,” he added.

A towing company was called in to remove the vehicle from the tracks.