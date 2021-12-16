North Sound Church invites public to family Christingle gathering Dec. 22

North Sound Church invites the community to make Christingles both in-person and via Zoom at 4:30p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22. The church is located at 404 Bell St. in Edmonds.

Contact Pastor Jessica at jessicao@northsoundchurch.com for the link and to register for your supply kit.

According to an earlier church announcement, while this unique Christmas event goes back to John de Watteville in Germany in 1747, it is only since the 1960s that it became widely popular in the United Kingdom — and it is now a new Christmas tradition in the U.S.

The announcement describes it this way:

“A Christingle is composed of an orange, that represents the world, with a red ribbon tape around the middle of the orange representing how baby Jesus grew up and died for the sins of the world. It has large toothpicks with treats attached representing the God’s creation, and a candle is placed in the orange that symbolizes Jesus Christ, who is the light of the world, bringing hope to those living in darkness.”