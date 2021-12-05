Northwest Neighbors Network named outstanding human services program

Northwest Neighbors Network, which works to help seniors age well in their own homes, has received an Outstanding Human Services Program award from the North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA).

Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN) serves residents in North King County (Shoreline and Lake Forest Park) and South Snohomish County (Edmonds, Brier, Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace)

In announcing the award, the alliance said that “NNN is an invaluable source of support for seniors who wish to age in place in their own homes, assisting its members with tasks that have become challenging (including home maintenance, transportation and tech support) and offering critical opportunities for social connection and activity.”

All recipients of Outstanding Human Services Program awards were honored virtually during an event Dec. 1.

NUHSA is an alliance of non-profit agencies, faith communities, city and county leadership, school districts and members of the community who advocate for a strong and accessible health and human services system in North King County, encompassing Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell and Woodinville.





