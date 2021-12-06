Olympic Fly Fishers presents check to Sound Salmon Solutions

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds has donated $1,000 to Sound Salmon Solutions, a non-profit organization that works to preserve the future of salmon through education, habitat restoration and stewardship programming.

Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds is dedicated to improving the sport of quality fishing, with emphasis on the art of fly fishing; to encourage others to participate in this sport and art and to expand fly fishing expertise through education. The organization is also committed to the betterment of trout and salmon streams and waters through public education and and conservation activity. Learn more at Olympicflyfishers.com.

