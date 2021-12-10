Police presence at Scriber Lake HS Friday after school receives another threat

After receiving a threat overnight targeting Scriber Lake High School, the Edmonds School District said there will be a police presence on the Woodway Campus in Edmonds Friday.
It is the second time in past week the school — which includes students from across the school district — has received a threat. On Wednesday, Dec. 1, a student found a written message — “Dont come to school thursday” — on a bathroom wall at Scriber Lake High School. At the school’s request, Edmonds police officers were on campus Thursday, Dec. 2. Police also were asked to patrol the Edmonds-Woodway High School campus Dec. 8 following an earlier written threat on a bathroom wall there.
The details of the most recent overnight threat — including what it said and how it was communicated — weren’t immediately available.
“We are working with police and an investigation is underway,” Scriber Lake Principal Andrea Hillman said in an email message to parents Friday morning.
Scriber Lake High School is located on the Woodway campus, the former Woodway High School off 100th Avenue West in Edmonds. The Woodway campus houses Scriber Lake, Edmonds Heights K-12 and the district’s VOICE and WorkExperience programs.
Here is the full letter that was sent to Scriber Lake High School families Friday morning:
Dear SLHS families,
With safety our priority for both students and staff, we will have extra security on campus today, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, following a threat to our school. We are working with police and an investigation is underway.
What this means for school today
School will operate as regularly scheduled.
We will have extra security on campus today.
We will be checking students’ backpacks.
Police and the district are actively investigating this incident
Report a threat immediately
We know this will be talked about a lot today among students, staff and families. As you are listening and supporting your students, please report any information that could help in the investigation. Besides contacting me, staff or law enforcement, we also have Safe Schools Alert, a tip reporting service, with five ways to share information:
1. Phone: 425-551-7393
2. Text: 425-551-7393
3. Email: 1480@alert1.us
4. Web: http://1480.alert1.us
5. App: Available on both Google Play and App Store. Use school code # 1480 when prompted during the app download.
Thank you for all you do to keep our students safe and please reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns.
Sincerely,
Andrea Hillman
Principal
