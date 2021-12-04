Prep boys basketball: Mavs fall to Timberwolves in first home game of season

The Meadowdale High School boys basketball team played its first home game of the season Friday night, hosting the 4A Timberwolves from Jackson High School. Finding themselves down 14-6 after one quarter, the Mavs scrapped their way back into the game, pulling to within three at the half, 23-26, due in large part to junior guard Jeremy Kim and his 14 first-half points.

The Timberwolves held Kim scoreless in the second half, on their way to handing the Mavs an 54-42 defeat in The Stable.

Kim still paced the Mavs with 14, while Aiden Bloomquist pitched in 10 of his own, nine of those points coming in the second half when he played well in the paint.

The visiting Wolves were led by junior Sylas Williams with a game-high 23, and 14 from senior Henry Armstrong.

Jackson will be back in action on Saturday, Dec. 4, when they will host Burlington-Edison at Jackson High School.

Meadowdale will continue their quest for their first win of the season when they host Bellingham on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Prep Boys Basketball: Jackson at Meadowdale, Dec. 3, 2021

Jackson 14 12 16 12 — 54

Meadowdale 06 17 07 12 — 42

Jackson individual scoring: Sylas Williams 23, Henry Armstrong 14, Drilon Veliu 11, Evan Bates 2, Bradley Tharp 2, Trey Hawkins 2, Payden Baxter 0, Mason Johanson 0, Harris Kampe 0, Caden Sproul 0, Ryan McFerran 0

Meadowdale individual scoring Jeremy Kim 14, Aiden Bloomquist 10, Henock Tsegay 7, Alex Lee 6, Evik Amy 3, Naod Alemu 2, Noah Fulford 0, Jaymon Wright 0

Records: Meadowdale 0-2 overall; Jackson 1-0 overall

Jackson next game: versus Burlington-Edison; Saturday, Dec. 4; 7:15 p.m. at Jackson High School

Meadowdale next game: versus Bellingham; Wednesday, Dec. 8; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams