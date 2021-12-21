PUD work to close part of 96th Ave. W. in Edmonds from Dec. 27-30

Snohomish County PUD work to replace pole-mounted antenna equipment in Edmonds will temporarily close a portion of 96th Avenue West from Dec. 27 through 30. The closure will be between 220th Street Southwest and 219th Street Southwest

If delays occur, work may continue into the next week, on Jan. 3 and 4.

The road will be closed each day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accommodate large equipment. The PUD will employ traffic control measures, including flaggers and signage.

According to PUD spokesperson Aaron Swaney, the utility will perform this work as quickly and safely as possible to minimize impacts to customers and drivers. The work is to replace antennas, radios, mounts and cables is to upgrade a T-Mobile facility.