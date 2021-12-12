Reader view: Holidays in Edmonds

I woke up a bit early on Wednesday, Dec. 8. It was trash and recycle day, so when I found a few stragglers for the trash can, I sauntered out in the darkness to drop them off before the truck arrived. It was chilly and drizzly and I was barely awake. Yet, when I reached the street, I stared in amazement; the trash can and extra recycle can were gone! I wondered if I’d left them behind the fence and simply failed to bring them to the curb to place next to the larger recycle bin. I turned to search but then our holiday lights solved the mystery. Strewn across the yard was all our trash and a heaping helping of recyclable items. The wind, which seems to avoid my neighbors’ driveways, had dumped everything from these smaller cans.

Typically, this is the type of thing that would set me off (I’m unflappable in big situations but let the little things get to me too often). Yet, for some reason, on Wednesday I simply resigned myself to clean up before the service arrived. I picked up as much by hand as possible, then got a rake and reached far under the many bushes to retrieve as much trash as possible. It took me half an hour to complete — but it was in the nick of time as the recycle truck lumbered by moments after I filled the final bin.

I take my dog to Blue Collar most days for day care (they’re wonderful) so did so Wednesday morning, too. It dawned on me, as I drove, that I hadn’t been quite as upset as normal because during this pandemic, it seems that every day is filled with depressing news. I’m cognizant of the fact that I’m very fortunate — I have worked at home for a long time and all of my family has been spared from COVID. Yet, it’s also impossible to ignore the seemingly constant bad news — especially during these dreary days. The gloom feels like ankle weights — forcing us to trudge through these endless, dark days.

When I arrived back home, I headed to the end of the driveway to retrieve the empty trash and recycle containers and glanced at the yard to see if I’d missed any items. I stared at a front bush for a moment. Underneath had been a small sign with our street address. Two of the digits had fallen off and I’d failed to replace them (despite constant self-reminders). In place of that sign, someone had inserted a new sign with all the numbers for our address in place. I was stunned. I returned the trash cans and then texted my parents and pal Armando (of Ortiz Landscaping) asking them if they’d replaced the sign. Both answered, “No” right away. Next, I texted my surrounding neighbors from one of our group texts and none of them fessed up, either. Yet, that lovely gesture from an anonymous source touched off a long string of texts from my neighbors, talking about how fortunate we are to live in such a wonderful community…

As I mulled this over, last night, I thought about how nice it is to have friends like Armando (many on the text chain said, “It’s got to be Armando!”) and Laurie Beach Barrow, who runs many a food drive for the Edmonds Food Bank from her corner of giving. I thought about how fortunate I am to have family and friends in the area. And I thought about what a nice gesture it was for someone to take a moment to order and place that sign in our yard. Today, I made a donation to the Edmonds Food Bank in honor of those Good Samaritans. We’re blessed to live in Edmonds and it’s amazing the good will fostered by one gesture. I urge you to do something nice for someone, anonymously, this holiday season. Then, watch it grow. Happy holidays!!!

— By an Edmonds resident who asked to remain anonymous