Reader view: It’s time to change how Edmonds manages change

A wise person once said, “Vision without action is a daydream. Action without vision is a nightmare.”

In Edmonds, we are taking actions without having a vision. And we do it over, and over, and over again.

Each independent action our mayor and city council take will make a difference, and it will deliver us to a place that is different than today, but is that a place anyone actually wants to go? Many of these decisions will impact future generations, and there is no undo button.

A few recent local issues that have significant impact and significant public interest: housing, the tree code, hiring a police chief, the connector, walkable main street, streateries, bike lanes, the hate portal, the marsh, budgeting, and the list goes on. Are you happy with the process that took place with any of these? I am not.

Each of these would be easier to address if residents, elected officials and staff had first worked together to identify common values and a common vision for the city.

These are just a few of the plans advancing at the same time, but not necessarily in a collaborative or coordinated manner.

Capital Facilities Plan and the Capital Improvement Program. These are updated annually but identify capital projects for the next six years.There are about 126 separate projects for 2022 identified that range in budget from $455 to $9.7 million.

The Comprehensive Plan revises population and employment growth forecasts and guides the city over a 20-year time period and guides development in the city impacting neighborhoods, businesses, traffic, the environment.

Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) plan updated every six years.

Climate Action Plan.

Codes are also being reviewed and revised related to trees, multifamily design standards, electric vehicle charging, residential occupancy, bicycle parking, and sidewalks to name a few.

And, the city just passed a budget.

I believe we need to plan holistically. I recommend we consider these steps:

First, do a hard stop, pencils down on current multi-year plans.

Undertake a city-wide visioning process that is driven by identification of community values.

Create sub-area visioning by neighborhoods.

Identify priorities based on critical needs (safety/infrastructure, etc).

Inform the prioritization process by using statistically valid data.

Ensure that identified priorities align with the vision.

Ensure that sub-area plans also utilize data and align with the overall community vision and the neighborhood visions.

Establish measurable metrics of success for each priority so we can agree on what success looks like.

Identify overlapping priorities to utilize economies of scale and also to prevent unintentional consequences.

Then, and only then, start looking at potential solutions.

Creating a vision will not be easy. Establishing priorities will not be easy. We will not all agree on either. We won’t always get what we want. As stakeholders, we will have a deeper understanding and investment in outcomes if we participate in the decision-making process and those decisions are informed and made using a meaningful and sincere public engagement process. A robust public engagement process requires easy, accessible and convenient opportunities for individuals to participate in decisions that affect them.

I believe that a process as outlined above will serve us well now and into the future. It might even reduce or prevent the levels of frustration and lack of trust that many residents have been experiencing.

I am constantly amazed at the wealth of knowledge and experience that this community has among its residents. I am also grateful to each resident who runs and serves as an elected, appointed and volunteer member of government, business, and non-profit organizations here. I am also grateful to those who show up and express their opinions and their suggestions. Great things happen when we collectively invest all the brain power we have as individuals … and then borrow even more from each other.

Another wise person once said “The future depends on what we do in the present.” ’d like to see us make some of these changes today, instead of someday.

— By Mike Rosen

Mike Rosen is an Edmonds resident