Recommended reads: ‘Death by Sample Size’ a humorous, intriguing mystery

Death by Sample Size, by Susie Black

How about a liberal dose of laugh-out-loud humor with your intriguing mystery? Here’s an amateur sleuth who is wise-cracking, irreverent and becomes determined to follow all clues and find a cunning killer.

The victim was certainly no friend to Holly Schlivnik. In fact, Bunny Frank really had no friends, leaving a long line of suspects in her wake. It’s when Holly’s friend Sonia is charged with the murder that this swimwear sales executive gets into action to help her friend. How can the police get it all so wrong? But Holly hasn’t investigated a crime before. Can she really be any help? When she rolls up her sleeves, which suspects will stand out to her? Can she convince authorities with the clues she finds? The police are not happy with an amateur on the case, and the situation could become desperate for poor Sonia behind bars.

Unlike the murdered Bunny Frank, Holly Schlivnik has lots of friends. She meets up with many of them often at The Java Jolt as they begin their work day in the garment industry, or when taking a break. They talk about the business, and about the people in the business. Holly is able to recruit some help from them, especially from Queenie Levine, who along with Holly keeps the reader laughing out loud while they dig up irresistible clues. There’s plenty of opportunity for readers to analyze the clues — along with the swimwear sales exec — and narrow down suspects.

Miguel Martinez is the detective challenged by this amateur sleuth and her friends. There appears to be a romantic spark between the two of them, at least when confrontational sparks aren’t flying between them over the case.

The setting of Los Angeles, and the details about the fashion industry, match the excitement of the suspect chase and hunt for the killer. It’s very interesting to learn about this business, and the unique characters enhance the plot. The author’s storytelling style flows beautifully through this delightful, fast-paced mystery.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.