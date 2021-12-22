Regional transit agencies partnering to offer fare-free rides on New Year’s Eve

Riders can travel without paying fare on Community Transit, King County Metro, Sound Transit, Pierce Transit and Seattle Streetcar as part of their New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Masks are required on transit vehicles and while waiting for transit service.
- Community Transit: Buses will operate on holiday schedules. For New Year’s Eve, buses and DART service will operate a Sunday bus schedule and will be fare-free from 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, to 4 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.
- King County Metro: Buses will operate on a Sunday schedule and be fare-free from 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve), through 4 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day).
- Sound Transit: Link light rail and Sound Transit Express buses are fare-free from 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, to 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1. Sound Transit will operate extended Link light rail service on New Year’s Eve, with 15-minute late night service. The last southbound trip will leave Northgate Station at 1:46 a.m. The last northbound train will leave Angle Lake at 1:37 a.m. Sound Transit will also extend service on select ST Express bus routes. For more information go to the Sound Transit website.
- Pierce Transit: Buses and paratransit SHUTTLE services will run on a Sunday level of service and are fare-free all- day Friday, Dec. 31, from the start of service (first route begins at 6:30 a.m.) to the conclusion of service (last route ends at 9:50 p.m.) On-demand Ruston and Tideflats Runner services are also fare-free Dec. 31, running from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. JBLM Runner will not operate Dec. 31 due to the Sunday service level.
- Seattle Streetcar: Both streetcars will operate fare-free New Year’s Eve and operate regular service hours.
- King County Water Taxi will not operate on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
- Seattle Monorail will collect regular fare and is scheduled to operate from Westlake to the Seattle Center until 10:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Service from the Center to Westlake will run from 12:20 a.m. to 1 a.m. after the events at the Center.
