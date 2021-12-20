Remembering Fred Langer, Public Hospital District No. 2 commissioner

The Verdant Health Commission on Monday announced the passing of former commissioner Fred Langer, who died Dec. 17 after a private three-year battle with cancer.

Langer served as a member of the board of commissioners of Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County — which operates as Verdant Health Commission — in 1998. He resigned from his position in October 2021 to focus on his health.

According to a Verdant announcement, Langer began his 24 years of service as a commissioner for what was then Stevens Hospital. Langer was an instrumental part in negotiating the lease of the hospital to the Swedish Health care system and in the formation of the Verdant Health Commission. Since Verdant’s inception in 2011, approximately $59 million has been invested into health programs and services for the South Snohomish County community and its residents.

“From the fight and long process to turn Stevens from an ongoing concern, expanding the board, creating Verdant from scratch, and nurturing the district through many transitions, Fred has created a legacy few can reach,” said Deana Knutsen, who served wtih Langer and currently chairs the board’s Program Committee. “He has touched many people’s lives in his 24-plus years as a public servant and a person with heart and vision. I feel blessed to have known and worked with Fred all these years.”

“The Verdant Health Commission came to be because of the leadership of Commissioner Langer and his ability to find consensus and incorporate the ideas of his fellow commissioners,” added Lisa Edwards, Superintendent of the Verdant Health Commission. “We are committed to continuing the substantial work that he envisioned — providing great health care to the residents in our community.”