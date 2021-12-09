Reminder: Cline Jewelers sponsoring free Holiday Movie Night in Edmonds Dec. 10

To add a bit more magic to the holidays in Edmonds, Cline Jewelers is sponsoring a Holiday Movie Night. This Friday, Dec.10, swing over to the Edmonds Theater to enjoy a holiday film or classic cartoon free of charge for you and your family.

The viewing schedule is as follows:

Friday, Dec. 10

Holiday Cartoons – 3:30-4:30 p.m.

A Christmas Story starts at 5 p.m.

The Edmonds Theater is located at 415 Main St. in downtown Edmonds.