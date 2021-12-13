Rotary Club of Edmonds sets dates for September 2022 Oktoberfest

The Rotary Club of Edmonds announced Monday it is making plans for a 2022 in-person Oktoberfest, to be held Sept. 23-24.

Rotary’s inaugural, in-person Oktoberfest was last held in 2019. In 2020, the organization held a virtual event and in 2021 was forced to cancel due to COVID-19.

Oktoberfest will be held at the Frances Anderson Center Field, 700 Main St., Edmonds. It will be a family-friendly event with activities and food for kids and parents alike. The event has been created specifically for Edmonds’ residents and business owners to celebrate our special community, while also raising money for an inclusive playground, the Edmonds Waterfront Center, Washington Kids in Transition, the Edmonds Food Bank, and scholarships for local students.

Some of the features Rotary is planning include:

A kids area featuring bouncy houses at the upgraded playground area at Frances Anderson Field on Saturday

Food trucks with an assortment of tasty bites parked along 8th Avenue

Beer Garden with craft beers and ciders

Live entertainment

Urban Craft Uprising featuring dozens of booths of local craft makers

A 5K run and 1K fun run/pet parade on Saturday

Games including cornhole, horseshoe tossing

Event merchandise

In addition, Rotary is looking for a paid project coordinator to orchestrate the event. If interested, contact Debbie Danekas, president-elect, at ddanekas@gmail.com or by calling 425-275-3247.