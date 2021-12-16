Saturday is final day to enter fire truck pedal car raffle

This is the final week to enter to win a fire truck pedal car being raffled by the Edmonds Historical Museum. Tickets will be on sale this Saturday, Dec. 18 from 10-11:30 a.m. in front of the Edmonds Historical Museum. The winner will be announced by Edmonds’ Emily the Elf at noon.

The raffle, which supports finding permanent storage for Edmonds’ 1938 Ford fire engine and 1925 REO fire engine, was a longtime dream of the Edmonds Fire Safety Foundation. When the foundation disbanded in 2013, the historical society took over this endeavor and each year raffle off a pedal car to one lucky winner.

Tickets are $2 each and are sold on the Museum Plaza in front of the Edmonds Historical Museum at 118 5th Ave. N.