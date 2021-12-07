Save the date: Workhorse hosting holiday gifts pop-up event Dec. 16

Downtown Edmonds co-working space Workhorse is hosting a last-minute gifts holiday pop-up with over a dozen local vendors on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 6-8 p.m. Vendors include dairy-free bakery Sugar Belle ; geeky gear shop NerdlyGoodness ; sustainable baby-wear company Harper N Olive ; and other local makers and creators. Workhorse invites the public to “Stop in for Christmas cards, stocking stuffers and other fun, locally-made giftables.”

Kids are welcome and masks are required. There is no entry fee; however, a non-perishable food item for the Edmonds Food Bank is encouraged as a donation.