The Edmonds-Woodway High School Senior Class is hosting a gift-wrapping fundraiser on three Saturdays in December — Dec. 4, 11 and 18 — from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rogue, 112 5th Ave. S.

Cost is $2 to $5 per item.

All proceeds will benefit the EWHS Class of 2022 Safe and Sober Graduation Night.