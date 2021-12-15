Scene in Edmonds: Boardwalk work

Posted: December 14, 2021 6

Photographer Julia Wiese noticed Tuesday that these Port of Edmonds employees had part of the boardwalk blocked off. Working in the cold, windy weather, they were in the process of replacing worn-out boards. Asked how many they have replaced, employee Travis replied, “130 and we have about that many left to go.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME