Scene in Edmonds: Boardwalk work

Photographer Julia Wiese noticed Tuesday that these Port of Edmonds employees had part of the boardwalk blocked off. Working in the cold, windy weather, they were in the process of replacing worn-out boards. Asked how many they have replaced, employee Travis replied, “130 and we have about that many left to go.”
