Scene in Edmonds: Christmas comes early at Waterfront Center

They came wearing holiday and Seahawks colors for the Senior Center’s traditional Christmas luncheon — combined with Twelve Days of Goodness Blue Friday with the Seahawks — at the Edmonds Waterfront Center last week. A record 127 senior lunches were served (daily average is 42). “One beaming member told me, ‘The meal was just like the one my mother used to make me,'” said Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson.

More than 100 additional lunches (ordered from the Potlatch Bistro menu and available to the public Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.) were served to community members dining for lunch at the Bistro. Adding to the festive spirit was the always-entertaining Seahawks’ mascot Blitz.

The visit from Seahawks’ retired players Edwin Bailey and Alonzo Mitz was coordinated through Answers for Elders, which for the past six years has teamed up with the Seattle Seahawks Legends for 12 Days of Goodness, visiting seniors around Greater Puget Sound.

“It has been a highly anticipated tradition each year at the center,” said EWC Social & Recreation Program Director Michelle Burke. “It’s always a hit!”

The Waterfront Center, located at 220 Railroad Ave., notes it still have Seahawks yearbooks available at the reception desk — free while supplies last.

— Photos courtesy Edmonds Waterfront Center