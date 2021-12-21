Scene in Edmonds: Fire pedal car gets a home

December 21, 2021
The truck just before the winning entry was announced Dec. 18.

A lucky winner has gone home with the coveted 2021 fire truck pedal car, which was the subject of a raffle benefiting the Edmonds Historical Museum’s efforts to find permanent storage for Edmonds’ 1938 Ford fire engine and 1925 REO fire engine. That effort was a long-time goal of the Edmonds Fire Safety Foundation, and when the foundation disbanded in 2013, the historical society took over this endeavor. Each year, the museum raffles off a pedal car to one lucky winner, and the winning ticket was drawn Saturday, Dec. 18. This year’s winner said he planned to present the pedal car to his nephews.

 

 

