Scene in Edmonds: Fishing for squid 13 mins ago 8 Logan and Addison from Bothell decided to try their luck at squid fishing early Saturday morning, photographer Julia Wiese notes. “In the light sprinkle, there were only about a dozen people on the Edmonds fishing pier. A few were having a some success filling their buckets with their quota,” she says.
