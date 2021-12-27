Scene in Edmonds: For the birds Posted: December 26, 2021 6 A series of four bird photos taken Sunday by Doug Parrott: Dark-eyed Junco male. Anna’s Hummingbird female. Varied Thrush male Spotted Towhee From Chris Walton: “This poor hummer has remained sitting on this wire for hours! Just swinging in the wind. Occasionally he flies over to the feeder, takes a quick drink from my home-made heated hummer feeder and then returns to his perch.” And another bird perspective, taken Christmas Day: Annie Jacobsen says her cat Facil “dressed the part and ‘chirped’ his way along with our Christmas Day bird count!”
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.