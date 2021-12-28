Scene in Edmonds: Lions Club delivers Christmas baskets Posted: December 28, 2021 7 Members of the Edmonds Lions Club — (L-R) Jim Forgey, Rick Holst, Dave Sullivan and Deandra Peterson — delivered Christmas baskets to two families in need last week. Each family got six boxes of food, plus a ham and milk. (Photo courtesy Edmonds Lions Club)
