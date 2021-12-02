Scene in Edmonds: Stacks of stones 1 min ago 1 Photographer Sam Spencer spotted these stacks of rocks at Meadowdale Beach Park Wednesday. “People pick up stones and build stacks as high as they can,” he explained. “I have seen some as high as eight or nine stones. Since the park has reopened, the stacks have started to climb once again. Of course, there is always someone who wants to knock them over, but like Sisyphus, the stone builders begin re-stacking. “
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.