Scene in Edmonds: Sunday snow travel Posted: December 26, 2021 23 As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Main Street Hill was open to traffic in both directions, but many uphill motorists – despite having four-wheel drive – were having difficulty. (Photos by Larry Vogel) The City of Edmonds snowplow was making regular visits to Main Street Hill, keeping up with the steady snowfall to keep the street clear. These two SUVs got stuck and spun out at around 11:30 a.m. midway up Main Street Hill, temporarily blocking the snowplow. But it was a perfect day for snow-kayaking along 200th Street Southwest in the Maplewood neighborhood.
