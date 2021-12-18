Scene in Edmonds: Thanking Councilmember Fraley-Monillas

On Friday morning, Edmonds city councilmembers and staff gathered to present Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas with a plaque thanking her for her nearly 12 years of service on the City Council. Fraley-Monillas was sworn into office on Jan. 5, 2010 to serve a four-year term and was re-elected in 2013 and again in 2017. She served three terms as council president and two years as council president pro tem.
