Scene in Edmonds: Waterfront snow Posted: December 27, 2021 18 High tide meant walking with caution near the water or risk getting wet. (Photos by Julia Wiese) Snow on the rocks in a rare sight by the fish sculptures. A flock of Surf Scoters gathered just below the Edmonds Fishing Pier. No fishing today. The Saratoga taking off for an excursion with approximately 80 people on board. Port of Edmonds employee Matt spreads sand and deicer to make it safer to walk along the waterfront.
