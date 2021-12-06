Scene nearby: Dunlin at Fir Island

Photographer Ken Pickle captured the flight of Dunlin over Fir Island on Dec. 3. He also shot a video, below. Read more about Dunlin in My Edmonds News’ January 2016 Bird Lore column.

