Scene nearby: Holiday lights in Kingston

The annual Kingston holiday lights festival is well worth the short journey, photographer Kevin O’Keeffe notes, particularly on a clear night. It’s available until Jan. 8. Following the current Edmonds-Kingston ferry schedule, a walk-on trip at 3:15 p.m. over and 5:30 p.m. back allows time for a bite and browsing before the lights are turned on, O’Keeffe advises.