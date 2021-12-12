Scene nearby: Holiday lights in Kingston

Posted: December 12, 2021 45

The annual Kingston holiday lights festival is well worth the short journey, photographer Kevin O’Keeffe notes, particularly on a clear night. It’s available until Jan. 8. Following the current Edmonds-Kingston ferry schedule, a walk-on trip at 3:15 p.m. over and 5:30 p.m. back allows time for a bite and browsing before the lights are turned on, O’Keeffe advises.

