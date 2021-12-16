Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation invests in capital facilities

The Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation has announced its 2022 budget, which includes an investment of $200,000 to Sno-Isle Libraries to contribute toward matching capital improvement grants the library district received from Washington State.

The foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that uses private donations to fund programs throughout the 23-library Sno-Isle Libraries district.

“We work alongside and in partnership with the Sno-Isle Libraries system to augment and expand their services and capabilities,” Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation President Luke Distelhorst explained in a library system announcement.

The foundation also funds ongoing programming such as Third Graders Read Together, Explore Summer reading program, and the Opportunity Fund. In addition, the 2022 foundation budget includes funding to expand the availability of express hold lockers, Distelhorst said.

Last summer, Sno-Isle Libraries installed express lockers as a pilot project at the Monroe Library and Camano Island Library. Customers can request their holds be placed in an express locker, which allows self-service hold pickup 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

As for the state capital improvement grants, those are designated for community libraries in Langley and Darrington and will improve and expand access to the library buildings and facilities.

Earlier this year, Sno-Isle Libraries received a $700,000 grant to remodel and update the historic Langley Library to improve accessibility within and around the library.

A $250,000 grant for the Darrington Library will focus on increased accessibility, improved sustainability and resiliency, as well as general upgrades.

The planning phase for both projects is scheduled to begin in early 2022.

Distelhorst and his colleagues on the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation board are continuing to raise funds to support Sno-Isle Libraries programs in the years ahead.

“We’re excited for all these projects next year, but in order to make them happen, we’ll need help from the Sno-Isle community,” Distelhorst said. “The Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation is entirely privately funded, which means we rely on the generosity and support of private citizens and businesses to help us provide additional programming and services to 23 Sno-Isle Libraries, and our communities.”

To join the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation and make a tax-deductible donation, visit the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation website..

“With the approval of our 2022 budget, we’ve crossed one year-end goal off the list. Now, it’s time to get started raising those funds,” Distelhorst said.