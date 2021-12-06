Sno-King School Retirees awards grants to local educators

Sno-King School Retirees — an organization of retired and active employees of the Edmonds, Northshore and Shoreline School Districts — has announced the award of more than $6,300 in grants to local educators.

Each year, Sno-King School Retirees (SKSR) grants up to $300 to its active members for special projects that enrich their students’ educational experience (for example, field trips, guest speakers, materials for integrated units of study) or for materials/equipment to augment their students’ learning (such as noise-cancelling headphones). Since the grant program was started in 1998, SKSR has awarded over $104,000 to its active members.

Because of continuing social distancing restrictions, this year’s applications could not be for field trips or in-person presentations.

This year, SKSR funded a total of $6,392 in grants, including the following awards to Edmonds School District educators

Cedar Way Elementary

Michelle McShane: Materials which will allow kindergarteners to practice fine motor skills and eye-hand coordination as well as social skills while working on math objectives. (kindergarten)

Kristi Pihl: Animal non-fiction books to engage struggling readers, enrich their science curriculum, and serve as non-fiction writing models. (1st grade)

Edmonds Heights K-12

Erin Zackey: Materials for “Art in Science” which combines science, writing, and art for students in first to sixth grade. (science, art, writing)

Hilltop Elementary

Sarah Allsop-Fine: Three sets of recommended high interest/low reading level fiction and non-fiction titles to develop an interest in reading. (5th grade)

Matt Grover: Multiple copies of three historical fiction titles written at different reading levels for Historical Fiction Clubs. (4th grade)

Lynndale Elementary

Catherine Feller: A bass and humidifiers for fifth and sixth grade students. (music)

Clarence Korf: Thirty-seven dyslexic-friendly books that will provide a wider range of reading material for students struggling with literacy acquisition. (library)