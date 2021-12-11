Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds’ Pur Skin Clinic giving back with holiday boxes

Pūr Skin Clinic in downtown Edmonds is giving back this holiday season.

At Pūr, improving people’s lives in every way possible is consistent with our brand values of caring and excellence. That means giving back to our community and the world around us whenever possible.

This holiday season, we’re introducing the Pūr Exclusive Giving Back Holiday Boxes.

A portion of the proceeds from each purchase will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Seattle.

While supplies last, stop by our clinic to purchase a special-edition, Pūr Giving Back Holiday Box, curated by our very own Pūr Skin Clinic Elves.

We have two options available:

$99 Pūr Exclusive Giving Back Holiday Box, valued at over $200, featuring:

SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Cream

SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Mask – set of 6

SkinMedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser

Brand new, pre-released, full-sized Alastin Silkshield All Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

Special edition holiday Pūr ornament

$149 Pūr Exclusive Giving Back Holiday Box, valued at over $400 featuring:

SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Cream

SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Mask – set of 6

SkinMedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser

Brand new, pre-released, full-sized Alastin Silkshield All Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

Special edition holiday Pūr ornament

Plus

A Luxury Sleep Mask

A surprise full-sized product from iS Clinical (valued up to $200)

Deluxe sized iS Clinical samples

Stop by our clinic during this holiday season and ask our Pūr Skin Clinic elves how you can gift a Giving Back Holiday Box, either for someone special on your list or yourself! Please note, there are limited quantities available of each box.

Pūr Skin Clinic is located at 307 Bell Street #103 in Edmonds, Call 425-967-3877 for more information or visit us online at www.purskinclinic.com.