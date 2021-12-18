Sponsor spotlight: Fa-La-La-La festive drink bingo!

Back after a popular inaugural debut last year, you are invited to stroll about town while partaking in delicious holiday beverages created by our favorite bars and restaurants. Join our second annual Festive Drink Bingo taking place in downtown Edmonds until Dec. 31!

Here is what’s in store to sip and savor!

Newly opened Charcoal invites you to come shake off the ghosts of Christmas past with a Dickens Antique – a seasonal cocktail made with Old Forester bourbon, Montenegro amaro, house made cardamom sherry demerara, and egg nog.

Demetris Woodstone Taverna has a refreshing twist for the holidays with Once Upon a Time, a delightful drink featuring Ketel One orange vodka, house made cranberry shrub, St. Germaine, muddled oranges, and garnished with fresh ground black pepper and thyme.

Visit Calypso where Halloween is in the rearview, but a classic Zombie cocktail is a perfect seasonal pick me up! This tiki favorite is concocted with gold rum, mango rum, lemon juice, orange juice, an apricot brandy float with a splash of pomegranate syrup. A balanced combination of rum and citrus with a touch of sweetness!

Dusted Valley is thrilled to be opening a tasting room in downtown Edmonds and invites you to experience a glass pour from their rotating library of wines from their family’s estate vineyards in the Walla Walla Valley and other premiere vineyards from Washington State.

Warm up this season at Fire & the Feast with their special Apple Cider. Enjoy it spiked with spiced rum, brandy, bourbon, or you can request a non-alcoholic version.

Girardi’s Osteria entry for Festive Bingo drink is called the Hot Pumpkin Steamer. It consists of pumpkin liqueur, vanilla vodka, steamed milk, whipped cream topping with a sprinkle of cinnamon powder, and garnished with a cinnamon stick.

It doesn’t matter if you are naughty or nice, everyone will enjoy Santa’s Sleigh from Kahlo’s Cantina. This nod to the jolly old elf is made with bourbon and a spiced cinnamon whiskey combined with apple cider and a splash of cranberry juice.

‘Tis the Season at Salt & Iron and that’s exactly what they’ve created for you…the ‘Tis the Season is a joyful blend of sparkling wine, Grand Marnier, allspice syrup, and cranberry.

Swing by Starbucks for their seasonal Toasted White Mocha made with signature espresso paired with flavors of caramelized white chocolate combined with steamed milk (or non-dairy alternatives) topped with festive whipped cream and festive holiday sugar sparkles…an oh-so-delightfully merry treat!

The ChurchkKey Pub is featuring Glogg, a traditional winter drink from Sweden and their own secret family recipe, this delectable spiced mulled wine promises good cheer in a steamy glass. Skål!

The Market has a delicious treat for you with their non-alcoholic Masala Chai, a black tea with orange zest, star anise, cinnamon, clove, ginger, and cream. A sweet and slightly spicy way to enjoy the season!

Walnut Street Coffee has created the Snuggly Cardamom Latte this year. Flavored with Holy Kakow’s cardamom and ginger, this holiday drink fills your senses with cozy, comforting, sweet and spicy wool-blanket-vibes. It will help you embrace the dark winter days ahead. Made with your preferred milk and topped with a l’il dash of cardamom powder for extra, snuggly goodness.

Get busy merry-making with the Chanterelle CranMerry Cocktail. This bubby beverage includes your choice of vodka or gin, mixed with lime, cranberry juice, ginger beer, and garnished with sugared cranberries and a rosemary sprig.

Engel’s is back with Santa’s Favorite Cosmo, the Santa Clausmopolitan! A refreshing martini made with muddled limes and shaken with Absolut Vodka, cranberry juice, and holiday cheer. Poured into a martini glass with a sugar rim. Bottoms up!

When the sun sets early, brighten up your evening with a Midnight Old Fashioned at Kelnero. Made with Sazerac Rye, pumpkin pie spice infused simple syrup, and black walnut bitters and topped with a dehydrated citrus wheel…this cocktail will put a twinkle back in your eye.

Is that silvers bells ringing in the holiday air? Maybe…or maybe you are thinking about the Winter Chime from Leftcraft. This seasonal concoction is created using chai infused rum, lemon, apple, honey, and bitters.

Maize and Barley’s Sangria Festivo! brings the traditions of Spain and Portugal to Edmonds. Typically thought of as a summer drink, this wintry take features a specially crafted blend to inspire a warm & festive holiday spirit!

Red Twig Bakery and Café has a fun nod to a favorite carol with their warm Figgy Pudding latte. This cup of seasonal joy involves a caramel and brown sugar latte with cocoa powder and a crushed candied fig.

Enjoy a little taste of Navidad at Santa Fe Mexican Grill with their traditional Rompope cocktail which is a tasty Mexican eggnog made with rum. Cheers!

Unwrap your scarf and settle into a cozy cup of Glühwein at Vinbero. Red wine is simmered with spices and citrus zest and served toasty warm, this festive drink will warm you from the toes up.

Rounding out the bingo list is the festive Bailey’s & Coffee at Hamburger Harry’s—it’s the perfect treat that will leave you warm and happy!

Excited yet? Thought so!

Here is how to play…

Purchase the featured festive drink at each location (including takeaway), get your bingo card stamped and win prizes.

For each row of bingo you successfully complete (across, down or diagonal), you will win a limited edition sticker.

Bring your completed card to Church Key Pub at 109 4th Ave. N. any time before Jan. 15 to pick up your sticker and be entered into a raffle for a $10 gift card.

Please note there is only one card/one entry per person. You must purchase a festive beverage at each location in order to get your stamp. Takeaway alcohol orders require a food purchase. Prizes are while supplies last. Winners will be notified by Jan. 17. And of course, we encourage you to partake responsibly and follow all applicable liquor laws.

To see the full line up of drinks and participating locations, please visit EdmondsHolidays.com.

Happy shopping, dining, and gift giving! To check out all the great businesses in downtown Edmonds for all of your holiday needs, visit EdmondsDowntown.org.

Created by the Edmonds City Council in early 2013, the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!) is a focused, funded organization that supports and improves business conditions in Edmonds. With over 350 members, Ed! funds programs related to activities such as beautification, marketing, security, parking, clean-up or administration. The Edmonds community recognizes Ed! by programs such as Edmonds Holidays and the holiday trolley, Lovin’ Summer Edmonds, After Hours Parking signage, bright green umbrellas, and bike racks, among other strategic programs. For more information, we invite you to visit edmondsdowntown.org.

— By Kelsey Foster