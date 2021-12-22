Sponsor spotlight: Let Goodwill drive your career forward in the new year

Looking for a career change in 2022? Evergreen Goodwill has a variety of full-time and part-time opportunities available, and we’re ready to welcome you to the Goodwill team.

Our nonprofit thrift store and donation locations across Snohomish County and the North Puget Sound region are hiring now, with many positions available to people 16 and older.

Here is a short description of some of the jobs currently available:

Retail Sales Associate: This is an opportunity to help showcase our vast assortment of inventory, as well as interact and assist customers with things like merchandise selection and cashiering. No experience is required.

Retail Supervisor: This position is responsible for maintaining retail operations at an exceptional level. Assign, guide, coach and train employees, while also performing the work of a sales associate as needed.

Production Associate: Be part of a critical step in Goodwill’s donation process. Help sort through items, determining which items are able to be sold within our nonprofit thrift stores. You’ll also assist with evaluating and determining product value.

Material Handler/Donations Customer Service: This is a great entry-level warehouse position. Assist with unloading donations from containers and moving items to appropriate areas. Develop customer service skills by helping build/maintain internal and external customer satisfaction. No experience is required.



Evergreen Goodwill offers many opportunities for growth within the organization. An entry-level position could quickly lead to a supervisory role or beyond! Goodwill is ready to foster your career goals, and we love to encourage our employees to pursue opportunities for advancement and provide the necessary training to help them do so.

Employees also enjoy a comprehensive benefits package that includes:

Paid vacation

Sick leave

Paid holidays

Medical, dental and vision coverage for you and your family

403b retirement plan

20% employee shopping discount

Employee Assistance Program and other resources

Interest-free loan options

Tuition reimbursement

Employee education services

Plus, you’ll feel good knowing you’re part of a driving force of positive change in your community. Evergreen Goodwill employees are a foundational piece of our mission to break down significant barriers to education and employment by helping support the organization’s FREE Job Training and Education Programs.

If you’re interested in learning more about working at Evergreen Goodwill and the positions currently available, visit evergreengoodwill.org/jobs-at-goodwill.

