Sponsor spotlight: Say hello to Bodyworks Massage — and enjoy self-care at its finest

Say hello to a new therapeutic business in downtown Edmonds — Bodyworks Massage — and say goodbye to chronic ailments, pain, and swelling.

Increase mobility, flexibility and range of motion. Paired with LED facial panels scientifically proven to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, age spots, blemishes and scars, Bodyworks offers self-care at its finest. Relax, renew and recharge.

Check out their website for Grand Opening Specials at www.BodyworksEdmonds.com