St. Alban’s Church hosting another drive-thru food drive Dec. 11

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church is holding another drive-thru food bank collection on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All donations of food and money go to local food banks for distribution. Recommended items for the drive include non-perishable food such as soups, tuna, peanut butter, dry pasta and similar items to help those in need. Diapers and infant formula are also always appreciated. Cash and checks can also be donated, with checks made payable to “Food Bank.”

In addition to the usual contributions of basic canned and non-perishable foods, church organizers suggest that treats such as hot chocolate, crispy rice bars and holiday cookies and candies be included in donations to help bring some holiday cheer.

As in the past, St. Alban’s parishioners and other helpers will be on hand at the church, located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection, to accept donations. All staff will be observing COVID-19 prevention protocols, and contributors are also encouraged to remain in their cars and wear masks.

An easy way to find the church is to look for St. Alban’s Church signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to the church. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.