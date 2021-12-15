St. Alban’s Episcopal to host Taizé service Dec 19

Edmonds’ St. Alban’s Episcopal Church is holding a Taizé Service Sunday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. with an Advent theme.

This contemporary form of worship includes music, lessons, prayers and silence. Service is open to vaccinated people and masks are required.

St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. in Edmonds. For more information, call 425-778-0371, email StAlbansEdmonds@gmail.com or visit www.StAlbansEdmonds.org,