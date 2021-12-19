Streateries redo? Edmonds City Council schedules Dec. 20 special meeting

The story of the streateries in downtown Edmonds isn’t over yet.

The Edmonds City Council has scheduled a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, to consider amending the ordinance approved by the council during its Thursday, Dec. 16 meeting.

According to agenda posted Saturday night, three councilmembers have proposed amending the ordinance that the council approved by a 5-2 vote Dec. 16. Council President Susan Paine is listed as the sponsor of the measure to be considered Monday night, but the other two councilmembers weren’t named in the agenda packet. The amendments include changing the permit extension date from April 30 to May 31, 2022; reducing the streatery fee charged participating restaurants from $4,000 to $2,000, and allowing the fee to be paid in installments.

The city council in December 2020 passed an ordinance that allowed the temporary streateries in on-street parking spaces, with the goal of giving the public an outdoor dining option during COVID-19. That ordinance was scheduled to sunset Dec. 31, but city staff had originally proposed extending it for six months. A total of 17 downtown restaurants have taken advantage of the streateries option during the past year.

Stating the streateries should continue as part of the city’s effort to protect public and economic health, Councilmember Laura Johnson had moved to approve the extension as proposed by staff through June 30, 2022. However, Councilmember Will Chen proposed an amendment — approved by a 4-3 vote with Councilmembers Laura Johnson, Adrienne Fraley-Monillas and Paine voting against — with an earlier sunset date of April 30, along with a $4,000 lump-sum fee per streatery, due Dec. 31, 2021. The amendment also states that any streatery operator who does not want to pay the permit extension fee must remove their streatery by Jan. 15, 2022.

The meeting will be held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To view or listen to this Edmonds City Council Meeting, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Those wishing to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Persons who want to provide audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

You can see the complete special meeting agenda here.